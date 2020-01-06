Pet Corner: Oliver

Name: Oliver

Location: Springfield Adoption Center

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Gender: Male

Age: 9 years

Color: Orange

Oliver is a fine fellow with gorgeous green eyes and an orange coat. He is very sociable and super friendly, and he loves attention. He has lived with children, dogs and other cats and was fine in their company.

Oliver is a special medical needs cat because he has a history of urinary blockages, a potentially life-threatening condition that requires his person or family to provide him with special dry food, and routine veterinary care to monitor his condition.

We are seeking someone special for Oliver who can understand the severity and unpredictability of his condition, and provide for his needs. In return, that person will get a whole lot of love.

Come meet Oliver (who’s hanging out in one of our offices and charming our staff) at Dakin in Springfield.

Learn more about Oliver here >>

Events/Other Topics:

New Dog Training Classes – Beat the winter doldrums and give you bored doggies some stimulation (and better manners) by enrolling in a Dakin dog training class. Here are the latest sessions:

Basic Manners Dog Training – Leverett – starting Wednesday, January 22 at 1pm – 5 weekly classes

Bump Up Your Basic Skills – Leverett – starting Wednesday, January 22 at 2:15pm – 5 weekly classes

Puppy Kindergarten – Springfield – starting Wednesday, February 12 at 9:30am – 5 weekly classes

Tricks and Games – Springfield – starting Wednesday, February 12 at 12pm – 5 weekly classes

For more information about dog training classes, visit https://www.dakinhumane.org/dog-training.html

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit www.dakinhumane.org