SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center received a $10,000 grant from Petco Love in contribution to their lifesaving work for animals in Springfield, Holyoke, and Chicopee.

Susanne Kogut, President of Petco Love said, “Today Petco Love announces an investment in TJO and hundreds of other organizations as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized. Our local investments are only one component. This month, we will also launch the first of our national tools to empower all animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us.”

“Nearly 85% of the animals that TJO cares for are found or stray animals. With this support from Petco Love, we are better equipped to provide the live-saving care the animals of our community deserve. Thank you to our friends at Petco Love for their generous support,” said Lori Swanson, interim executive director of the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center.

The Foundation for The Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center is a nonprofit that funds the medical services and needs of the center. The foundation has raised money for life-saving treatment and care of animals in the community.