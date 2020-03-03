Peter Pan to continue allowing immigration checks on buses

BOSTON (AP) – A major Northeast bus carrier says it will continue to allow federal immigration officials to conduct routine checks for immigrants in the country illegally.

A vice president for Springfield, Massachusetts-based Peter Pan Bus Lines says it will continue to cooperate with law enforcement. Christopher Crean says the company remains concerned about the potential for child trafficking on its buses.

Greyhound is the nation’s largest bus company and said last month it will stop allowing Border Patrol agents without a warrant to board its buses. New Hampshire-based Concord Coach Lines has said it is following suit.