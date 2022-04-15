PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Concerned citizens in Pittsfield have started a petition, asking the city’s police department to equip officers with body cameras.

This coming just days after a march for justice through the city in honor of Miguel Estrella, who was killed by a Pittsfield police officer last month.

More than 105 people have signed the body camera petition. The Pittsfield City Council confirmed that the petition will be on the agenda during the next council meeting, scheduled for April 26th.