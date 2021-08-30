Pfizer boosters provided by Baystate Health at JGS Lifecare in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – To help make the COVID-19 vaccine more accessible, a healthcare system serving seniors and their families offered the vaccine Monday afternoon.



As COVID-19 hospitalizations increase, organizations are finding ways to make getting the vaccine as easy as possible. The Baystate vaccination van was parked outside the JGS Lifecare facility in Longmeadow Monday.

The van, offering either the Pfizer or J&J shot was available to the entire community. Baystate Health also provided Pfizer booster shots to anyone who showed proof of their vaccination card. They expected to vaccinate dozens of people.

“In general if we get between the employees and the people who haven’t received it yet along with the community I’m hoping about 50.” Mary-Anne Schelb, Business Development Director at JGS Lifecare

New numbers show Baystate Health is currently caring for 98 COVID-19 patients, that’s up from 15 the first of this month. The majority of patients are at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, most are not vaccinated.



There is another opportunity for people to get vaccinated on September 20 at JGS lifecare. The clinic runs for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.