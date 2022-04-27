(WWLP) – Pfizer is seeking FDA authorization for covid boosters in children ages 5 to 11.

The company announced that they have submitted for an emergency use authorization after a study showed a strong immune response among healthy children in that age group.

If approved, children would be eligible to receive a booster six months after their last dose. Pfizer’s vaccine is currently the only covid-19 shot authorized for children.

There is still no vaccine approved for children under five years old.