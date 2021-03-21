Phase 4 will allow venues to re-open on Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Venues will be able to operate under capacity restrictions starting Monday as the state will go into phase 4 step 1 of its reopening plan.

Large capacity sports and entertainment venues will be permitted to operate at a strict 12 percent capacity limit after submitting a plan to the Department of Public Health.

Gathering limits for event venues and in public settings will increase to 100 people indoors and 150 people outdoors.

But outdoor gatherings at private residences will remain a maximum of 25 people, with indoor house gatherings remaining at 10 people.

Dance floors will be allowed at weddings and other events only and overnight summer camps will be allowed to operate this coming summer.