(WWLP) – A phishing attack is a method criminals use to gain access to your personal data, which can be prevented.

Phishing emails are always disguised to appear legitimate, but they contain a few red flags, such as coming from a “dot-com” address instead of “dot-gov”.

They often come with a story or appeal to get you to share personal information, like that they have noticed suspicious activity or say you are eligible for a new program.

Never share personal information if something seems suspicious. If you think your identity has been compromised, log onto identitytheft.gov for help.