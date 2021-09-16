Agawam Police officer retires after 30 years with department

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – An Agawam Police officer retired from the force after 30 years of service with the department.

Wednesday was the last day on duty at the Agawam Police Department for Officer Ric Riccio. His colleagues at the station said Officer Riccio has left an indelible imprint on the department.





Photos: Agawam Police Department

“ We will miss you more than you know,” the police department stated in a Facebook post. “Your laughter will echo in the hallways for years to come.”

They also wished him a happy and healthy retirement.