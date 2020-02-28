Photos, social media reactions: Bernie Sanders Rally in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Nearly 5,000 people from the western Massachusetts area showed up for a Bernie Sanders rally in downtown Springfield Friday night.
22News Digital First Reporter Kristina D’Amours attended the rally, where excited supporters showed up in big numbers for the Vermont Senator.
Supporters show up in thousands for Bernie Sanders rally in Springfield
Below are photos and social media posts related to the rally.
