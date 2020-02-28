Photos, social media reactions: Bernie Sanders Rally in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Nearly 5,000 people from the western Massachusetts area showed up for a Bernie Sanders rally in downtown Springfield Friday night.

22News Digital First Reporter Kristina D’Amours attended the rally, where excited supporters showed up in big numbers for the Vermont Senator.

Below are photos and social media posts related to the rally.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during a campaign event, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Spartanburg, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

When we care about each other, when we create what Dr. King called a community of love, we become better human beings. Our movement of love and justice will defeat Trump’s hate and greed. Live from Springfield, MA: https://t.co/vuFzUkIiyw — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 29, 2020

The @BernieSanders rally just wrapped up! @WWLP22News spoke with a supporter, Ben Robes-Kenworthy of Amherst, and he told us what it felt like to experience this event. pic.twitter.com/J96GyOYZhC — Kristina DAmours (@KristinaD_WWLP) February 29, 2020

The crowd is getting ready! @RepPaulMark is showing his support for Bernie Sanders at tonight’s rally at the @MM_Center pic.twitter.com/VO5RqIdmOS — Kristina DAmours (@KristinaD_WWLP) February 29, 2020

We are less than 30 minutes away until @BernieSanders takes the stage here at @MM_Center Hundreds of people are here to show support. @WWLP22News pic.twitter.com/7DWeZLKRc6 — Kristina DAmours (@KristinaD_WWLP) February 29, 2020

The line to get into the @BernieSanders rally in #Springfield is wrapped all the way around the Mass Mutual Center – and it’s still growing! Also seen are a few Trump supporters here. @WWLP22News pic.twitter.com/gYuqzrZ8kd — Taylor Knight (@TaylorKNews) February 28, 2020

Aeron Spice of Agawam told @WWLP22News she wasn’t old enough last election, so this time around she is excited to support and be able to vote for Bernie Sanders. pic.twitter.com/5HSf2nNaIE — Kristina DAmours (@KristinaD_WWLP) February 28, 2020

Bernie Sanders supporters are feelin’ the Bern @WWLP22News pic.twitter.com/dAjSvKsaco — Kristina DAmours (@KristinaD_WWLP) February 28, 2020