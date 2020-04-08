Skip to content
GALLERY: What Oahu’s landmarks look like amid stay-at-home order
Photo Galleries
Posted:
Apr 8, 2020 / 08:06 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 8, 2020 / 08:06 AM EDT
Queen’s Beach. April 7, 2020.
Queen’s Beach. April 7, 2020.
Kaimana Beach’s parking lot is blocked off as Honolulu enters its third week of the stay-at-home order. April 7, 2020.
The Hawaiian Airlines International lobby remains empty as Honolulu enters its third week of the stay-at-home order. April 6, 2020.
National Guard are seen at a checkpoint in the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. April 6, 2020.
A sight not often seen–an empty curbside at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. April 6, 2020.
A police car sits at the entrance to a coned-off Kailua Beach Park parking lot. The lot will be closed until the stay-at-home order is lifted. April 3, 2020.
The shore line along Kailua. April 3, 2020.
Chinatown businesses remain shuttered as week 2 of the stay-at-home order comes to a close. April 2, 2020.
Chinatown businesses remain shuttered as week 2 of the stay-at-home order comes to a close. April 2, 2020.
‘Iolani Palace stands alone as residents and tourists stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic. March 30, 2020.
King Kamehameha’s statue. March 30, 2020.
Hawaiian Airlines’ aircraft line the runway as flights decrease amid the coronavirus pandemic. March 30, 2020.
Beachgoers usually pack themselves onto the sandy area fronting the Hilton Hawaiian Village. One day after stay-at-home order started, the beach is empty of its sun seeking bodies. March 26, 2020.
The streets of Waikiki are abandoned and empty amid the stay-at-home order. March 26, 2020.
Waikiki Beach is free of tourists and residents alike after stay-at-home order implemented. March 26, 2020.
Waikiki Beach is free of tourists and residents alike after stay-at-home order implemented. March 26, 2020.
Waikiki Beach is free of tourists and residents alike after stay-at-home order implemented. March 26, 2020.
The streets of Waikiki are empty one day after stay-at-home order went into effect. March 26, 2020.
The streets of Waikiki are empty one day after stay-at-home order went into effect. March 26, 2020.
The statue of Duke Kahanamoku, which usually welcomes hordes of visitors, stands alone in front of an empty beach. March 26, 2020.
The University of Hawaii is empty amid the coronavirus pandemic. March 25, 2020.
The parking lot of Makapu’u Lighthouse trail is completely empty, gates locked. March 25, 2020.
