GALLERY: What Oahu’s landmarks look like amid stay-at-home order

BOSTON (WWLP) - During a news conference on Thursday, Gov. Charlie Baker said he reached out to the New England Patriots when he found himself in need of assistance to bring masks from China to Massachusetts after the ones ordered by the state were confiscated at a New York Port in March.

On Thursday, the Patriots team plane “AirKraft” brought approximately 1.2 million N95 masks from China to Boston. Massachusetts National Guardsmen met the plane at Boston’s Logan Airport and offloaded the masks onto trucks to be distributed to hospitals in Massachusetts and New York.