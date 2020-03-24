Breaking News
Hearts on doors, windows show support for local healthcare workers during coronavirus fight

Photo: Kimberly White of Ludlow

(WWLP) – A Facebook page is trending, as thousands of users continue to share posts showing their love and support for healthcare workers during the fight against coronavirus.  

The ‘Hearts For Healthcare Workers’ Facebook page has Windham resident, Tanya Russell, named as the administrator.  

The page has hundreds of posts showing support for healthcare workers across the country and world. 

Here are pictures from western Massachusetts residents who are following this trend:

Do you have thank you hearts on your door or window? If yes, send a picture to ReportIt@wwlp.com!

Please note: The pictures with children were sent with consent.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

