Hearts on doors, windows show support for local healthcare workers during coronavirus fight

(WWLP) – A Facebook page is trending, as thousands of users continue to share posts showing their love and support for healthcare workers during the fight against coronavirus.

The ‘Hearts For Healthcare Workers’ Facebook page has Windham resident, Tanya Russell, named as the administrator.

The page has hundreds of posts showing support for healthcare workers across the country and world.

Here are pictures from western Massachusetts residents who are following this trend:

Please note: The pictures with children were sent with consent.