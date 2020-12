(WWLP) – Jupiter and Saturn appeared closer in the sky on Monday than they have in 400 years.

The two planets were so close, that they appeared to be touching, separated by one-fifth the diameter of a full moon.

Many viewers sent 22News photos of the two planets as they saw it across western Massachusetts. Photo gallery below.

