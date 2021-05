(WWLP) — In many parts of western Massachusetts on Sunday afternoon, people could see a halo around the sun.

“A halo is a ring or light that forms around the sun or moon as the sun or moon light refracts off ice crystals in cirrus clouds. The halo is usually seen as a bright, white ring although sometimes it can have color,” 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko said.

Heath, MA Mother’s Day An Incredible Rainbow Corona Formed a Perfect Circle Around the Sun this afternoon in Heath, MA. It also wrapped our Dog Stu in what looked like a Celestial Martini. Please see the image below, a good omen for all the mothers out there! Happy Mothers Day!

My mom caught this sunbow today in Wendell, Ma at noon. We wanted to share it with everyone.

A halo around the sun today in Charlemont, Ma.

Halo around the sun today in Colrain

Rainbow in a complete ring around the sun. Photo taken today at 11:37 am in Greenfield Ma near the meadows golf course

Taken in Warwick Massachusetts, by Anita Alden May 9, 2021

For those who are no longer with us ♥️ Chelsey Burke Southampton, MA

Fred Parody Greenfield Ma

