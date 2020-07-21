Photos 07.20.2020: Comet NEOWISE

(WWLP) Did you see a comet in the sky Monday night?

Several 22News viewers sent photos of comet NEOWISE they spotted using our ReportIt feature.

According to NASA, Comets are cosmic snowballs of frozen gases, rock and dust that orbit the Sun. When frozen, they are the size of a small town. When a comet’s orbit brings it close to the sun, it heats up and spews dust and gases into a giant glowing head larger than most planets.

If you saw comet NEOWISE, feel free to share your photos with us by emailing them to Reportit@wwlp.com!