(WWLP) – Several 22News viewers sent us photos of beautiful fall foliage from all across western Massachusetts this weekend.

Puffer’s Pond from Diane

Holyoke Foliage from Ivelisse Lozada

Mount Tom from Jennifer

Ashley Reservoir via @ReportIt

Tolland, CT from Margaret

Glendale Falls Middlefield from Amber

Palmer Foliage from Steve

Ludlow reservoir via from Shutter Garden

Credit: Richard via @ReportIt

West Springfield Foliage from Gayle

East Longmeadow Foliage from Tracy

Photos came from various Hampden County and Hampshire County cities and towns. Also included, the Ashley Reservoir, the Ludlow Reservoir, Puffer’s Pond in Amherst.

Send your sunset or fall foliage photos to reportit@wwlp.com!