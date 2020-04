Queen's Beach. April 7, 2020.Kaimana Beach's parking lot is blocked off as Honolulu enters its third week of the stay-at-home order. April 7, 2020.The Hawaiian Airlines International lobby remains empty as Honolulu enters its third week of the stay-at-home order. April 6, 2020.National Guard are seen at a checkpoint in the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. April 6, 2020.A sight not often seen--an empty curbside at the Daniel K. Inouye…