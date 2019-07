(WWLP) – Parts of Western Massachusetts suffered severe damage after Saturday’s storms including, fallen trees, flooded roads, and fires caused by lightning strikes.

Here’s a collection of photos viewers sent in of some damage in the area.

(Photo: Reportit) Ludlow

(Photo: Reportit) Ludlow



















(Photo: Reportit) Lightning strike in Chicopee

(Photo: Reportit) Lightning strike in Chicopee

(Photo: Reportit) Lightning strike in Feeding Hills

