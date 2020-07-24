Photos & Storm damage reports across western Massachusetts Thursday

(WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team issued a weather alert Thursday for strong thunderstorms and lightning that moved through parts of western Massachusetts.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Southwestern Berkshire County until 6:15 p.m. With wind gusts of 60 mph.Damage to roofs, siding and trees were a possibility.

Ares affected in the Berkshires include Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, and Housatonic. Storm damage was also reported in Belchertown.

Below are storm damage reports and photos sent into our news from professionals, local residents, and police:

Storm Damage Reports:

2:38 PM: Deerfield – Flooding waist deep on South River Street

4:25 PM: Granby – Harris Street and surrounding streets have several trees and large limbs down

4:25 PM: Belchertown – Tree down blocking warren wright road

4:25 PM: Belchertown – One large tree and one large tree branch down on wires on George Hannum road. Tree down blocking Bay Road, large tree down on wires on Hamilton Street

Photo: