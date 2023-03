CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News viewers got creative on Tuesday after a winter storm brought a few inches to 8 inches of snow, canceling school.

Below are some of the viewers’ masterpieces.

Hitchhiker snowman in Feeding Hills. Credit: Gina Maria Alimberti

Five-year-old Riley Leahy with her minion in West Springfield.

In Lee, a father and son Declan created a Dimetrodon Dino snow sculpture. Credit: Brandon K Boule

Andrew and Mia with Sharky, their almost 25’ snow shark in Broad Brook, Ct.

