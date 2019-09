(WWLP) – Thursday evening’s sunset was a display of fiery colors.

22News viewers across western Massachusetts sent photos of the beautiful sunset. Below are the photos sent into our newsroom via ReportIt@wwlp.com.

West Springfield

Laura (North Hadley)

ReportIt

Thomas (Sunderland)

Carl (Provin Moutain)

ReportIt

Kim (South Hadley)

ReportIt

Chet (Greenfield)

Chet (Greenfield)

Tom (West Springfield)

ReportIt

ReportIt

ReportIt

ReportIt

Do you have sunset photos you’d like to share, feel free to email us at ReportIt@wwlp.com