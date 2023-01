CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – People all over western Massachusetts were seeing an amount of snow outside their windows Monday.

Monday’s snowfall ranged from an inch to more than 10 inches. Savoy in Berkshire County seeing the most at 10.6 in.

10 inches of snow in Shutesbury.

3 in. Northfield snowfall Credit: Craig Hefner

9 inches of snow in Worthington. Credit: Maryann and Rick

22News viewers have sent in their snow day photos across western Massachusetts.

Send your snow photos and videos to reportit@wwlp.com.