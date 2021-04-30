Power outages, damages caused by windy conditions Friday

(WWLP) – A Wind Advisory remains in effect for all of western Massachusetts until 2 a.m. Saturday.

Friday was mostly cloudy, but the big problem was the gusty winds that moved in during the afternoon. It caused hundreds of power outages and brought trees down onto houses.

At around 5 p.m., the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency outage map showed hundreds of customers without power. As of 9:30 p.m., the map showed over 250 people without power in Northampton, over 100 in Hampden, and 37 in Granby.

In Springfield, a tree came down and caused significant roof damage to a house on Vassar Street. No injuries were reported.

Residents of that home told 22News the tree came down just before 6 p.m. In Chicopee, another tree fell onto Granby Road and caused a headache for drivers. The road was temporarily blocked, but it has since reopened.

In Bernardston, a large tree came down, nearly falling on a house on Hartwell Street. No injuries were reported.

Photo: ReportIt

In Granville, police announced road closures after wires down on Silver Street just south of Cross Road. Silver St. was closed from Cross Rd. to the Connecticut state line and urged drivers to avoid the area.

The road was cleared and it reopened at 8:55 p.m.

The wind advisory is expected to expire at 2 a.m. Saturday. The weekend forecast will be mostly sunny on Saturday and partly sunny on Sunday.

You can find the 22News Storm Team’s seven day forecast below.