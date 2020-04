AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Two bears were spotted hanging out in the Feeding Hills section on Agawam Monday evening.

A 22News viewer on Robin Ridge Drive shared footage of the bears hanging out in his backyard.

In the video sent to 22News by Kevin Wyman, one bear could be seen running back into the woods and another one following.

Did you see a bear in your neighborhood? Safely send us a photo by ReportIt@wwlp.com

Below are the photos: