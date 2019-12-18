Untreated, slippery roads reported after snow, sleet, freezing rain across western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – While some western Massachusetts residents shoveled and cleaned up snow all day, others were concerned about untreated roads in their neighborhood Tuesday evening.

22News received multiple reports of unsalted roadways, as the wintry weather continued into the night. Untreated roads made for slippery, dangerous traveling conditions.

Below are photos of streets where residents reported untreated roads across western Massachusetts. Is there an untreated road in your neighborhood?

