1  of  12
Closings and Delays
East Longmeadow Council on Aging Family Church-Springfield Greater Holyoke YMCA Greater Spfld. Senior Services, Inc. Highland Valley Elder Services, Inc. Holyoke-Chicopee-Spfld. Head Start New Eng. Jewish Academy Northampton Council on Aging & Senior Ctr. Our Lady of Fatima-Ludlow Quaboag Regional School District Stone Academy-East Hartford Suffield Public Schools

Untreated, slippery roads reported after snow, sleet, freezing rain across western Massachusetts

Photo Galleries

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WWLP) – While some western Massachusetts residents shoveled and cleaned up snow all day, others were concerned about untreated roads in their neighborhood Tuesday evening.

22News received multiple reports of unsalted roadways, as the wintry weather continued into the night. Untreated roads made for slippery, dangerous traveling conditions. 

Below are photos of streets where residents reported untreated roads across western Massachusetts. Is there an untreated road in your neighborhood? 

Feel free to send us a photo and email to ReportIt@wwlp.com

  • Springfield
  • Springfield
  • Beech and Florence Streets, Springfield
  • Harvard and Yale streets, Springfield
  • Charlemont
  • Grant Street, Springfield
  • Glenwood St., Springfield
  • Springfield
  • Wellfleet Drive, 16 acres
  • Wellfleet Drive, 16 acres
  • Governor St, Springfield
  • Governor St, Springfield

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Parking Bans

More Parking Bans

22News Storm Team

Weather Tweets