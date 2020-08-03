Weather: Photos, storm damage reports across western Massachusetts Sunday

(WWLP) – A Tornado Watch is in effect for all of western Massachusetts until 10PM Sunday night.

According to the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm was located over Westhampton, or near Northampton, moving northeast at 25 mph just after 7:30 p.m.



Wind gusts of 60 mph and quarter size hail are expected. NWS said this storm has had a history of producing damage in Sandisfield, Tolland and Blandford.

Residents should expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Locations impacted include: Westfield, Holyoke, Amherst, Northampton, Deerfield, South Hadley, Easthampton, Belchertown, Montague, Southampton, Hadley, Sunderland, Hatfield, Williamsburg, Huntington, Conway, Leverett, Shutesbury, Westhampton and Whately.

Below are photos and storm damage reports sent from viewers from across western Massachusetts. Do you have storm damage in your area? Safely send us a photo at ReportIt@wwlp.com

Photos













Seen from Connecticut

Huntington

Tolland

Tolland

Blandford

Huntington

Springfield (16 acres)

Springfield

Police & Fire Reports:

Blandford: Beech Hill Rd in Blandford is currently closed. Granville Fire units are on scene assisting. Blandford Fire with closing the road at the town line.

Storm Damage