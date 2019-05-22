PHOTO: Rattlesnake spotted on Tekoa Mountain in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A rattlesnake was spotted on Tekoa Mountain in Westfield.

“A couple of friends and I were going for a hike, my dog was with us too and we were about half way up the mountain when my dog just stopped and that’s when we saw the snake just sitting in the middle of the path so we decided to turn back,” –Anton

The snake he saw is pictured in the photo above.

The Timber Rattlesnake is native to Massachusetts and is considered an endangered species due to its declining population. In 2016, it was estimated that there were only 200 left in the entire state.

These rattlesnakes are documented only in the Connecticut River Valley, the Berkshires, and in the Boston area.

Related:

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.