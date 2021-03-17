Photo released of person allegedly setting four fires in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Fire Services is asking the public for help identifying a person who is allegedly involved in four intentionally set fires and one burglary.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services, crews from the Brockton Fire Department were called to three fires at around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday.

“State House” building on the Brockton Fairgrounds Brush fire at West Middle School Brush fire in D.W. Fields Park Item was burned on the football field at Marciano Stadium

Brockton police were called to a burglary at the Sears store in the Westgate Mall at 1:15 a.m. The Massachusetts Department of Fire Services believe the fires and burglary are connected to the same people.

The fires are being investigated by the Brockton Fire and Police Departments and State Police assigned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal. If you have any information you are asked to call the Arson Hotline at 1-800-682-9229.