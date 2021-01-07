PHOTOS: A day of insurrection at US Capitol

(NEXSTAR) - Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar tweeted that she is drafting articles of impeachment after pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, sending lawmakers in the process of certifying President-elect Biden's win running for their own safety.

"Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate," Omar tweeted. "We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath."