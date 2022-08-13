LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A 22News viewer sent scenic photos of Fannie Stebbins Wildlife Refuge in Longmeadow.

Chicopee resident Crystal Senter-Brown captured photos of the sun gleaming over the river around 7:00 a.m., on her Saturday morning hike.

The immaculate greenery surrounds the river with sounds of birds chirping, bringing tranquility to those that pass by.

According to the Nature Conservancy, floodplain forests like this one, support a range of crucial species habitats, enhance water quality by removing pollutants and sediment, and protect rivers from extreme flooding.

Courtesy of Crystal Senter-Brown/ Get Sentered.

For the rest of Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny. A few clouds will develop around noon. Clouds will clear out again after 3:00 p.m. While, the humidity will stay low with high temperatures in the mid-70s to 80 degrees.

Saturday evening will be clear, with temperatures in the 70s and 60s.

