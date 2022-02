PHOTOS: Missing Children in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) -There are a total of 11 missing children in Springfield, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Below is a list of missing children by most recent in Springfield. If you have any information on the whereabouts of any of them, contact your local police department, 911, or 1-800-843-5678.

Angel Colon (NCMEC)

Missing Since January 30, 2022

Missing From: Springfield, MA

DOB: Jun 17, 2005

Age Now: 16

Sex: Male

Race: White

Hair Color: Red

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 6’1″

Weight: 20 lbs

Lilliana Barnes (NCMEC)

Missing Since January 28, 2022

Missing From: Springfield, MA

DOB:

Age Now:

Sex:

Race:

Hair Color:

Eye Color:

Height:

Weight:

Asia Martinez (NCMEC)

Missing Since January 4, 2022

Missing From: Springfield, MA

DOB: Jun 20, 2005

Age Now: 16

Sex: Female

Race: Hispanic

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’1″

Weight: 100 lbs

Aida Vazquez (NCMEC)

Missing Since December 14, 2021

Missing From: Springfield, MA

DOB: Apr 21, 2008

Age Now: 13

Sex: Female

Race: N/A

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

5’4″

Weight: 130 lbs

Jaylen Llano (NCMEC)

Missing Since November 25, 2021

Missing From: Springfield, MA

DOB: Sep 30, 2004

Age Now: 17

Sex: Male

Race: Hispanic

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 160 lbs

Tyler Reynolds (NCMEC)

Missing Since November 12, 2021

Missing From: Springfield, MA

DOB: Apr 19, 2005

Age Now: 16

Sex: Male

Race: White

Hair Color: Blonde

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 6’0″

Weight: 150 lbs

Emma Laster (NCMEC)

Missing Since October 27, 2021

Missing From: Springfield, MA

DOB: May 5, 2004

Age Now: 17

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair Color: Blonde

Eye Color: Blue

Height: 5’5″

250 lbs

Asia Clayton-Carter (NCMEC)

Missing Since May 24, 2021

Missing From: Springfield, MA

DOB: Apr 2, 2006

Age Now: 15

Sex: Female

Race: Biracial

Hair Color: Blonde

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’9″

Weight: 200 lbs

Devin Young (NCMEC)

Missing Since November 22, 2019

Missing From: Springfield, MA

DOB: Jan 24, 2004

Age Now: 18

Sex: Male

Race: White

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Height 5’6″

Weight: 160 lbs

Laura Ortiz (NCMEC)

Missing Since July 28, 2019

Missing From: Springfield, MA

DOB: Dec 14, 2002

Age Now: 19

Sex: Female

Race: Hispanic

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’6″

Weight: 128 lbs

Lizmarie Asencio (NCMEC)

Missing Since May 15, 2017