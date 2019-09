(WWLP) – While most of the country will see a full moon on Friday, September 13, that will not be the case for us in western Massachusetts.

However, if you’re awake after midnight, early Saturday, you might want to look up as a full harvest moon is expected to be visible at 12:33 a.m.

The moon rose Friday at 7:17 p.m. and will set at 6:39 a.m. on Saturday. The next Friday the 13 Full Moon is not until August 2049.

