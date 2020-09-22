PHOTOS: Raider Nation gears up for first home game in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Raiders home opener is Monday night against the New Orleans Saints, and fans couldn’t be more ready for football in Vegas!

This is the first time Vegas’ football team — yes, that’s right, Vegas has a football team — will play at their new, $2 billion home.

The Raiders will not play in front of fans at Allegiant Stadium this season, a decision the organization made in August due to COVID-19 concerns.

But, that’s not stopping fans from celebrating at home and at local valley bars!

Kickoff is set for 5:15 p.m. on ESPN.

