WHATELY, Mass. (WWLP) – A 22News viewer sent photos of a partly cloudy Friday evening. A rainbow can be seen over the Tri-Town Beach Pavilion in Whately in one of the photos.

Courtesy of Glenn Woods.

Courtesy of Glenn Woods.

Partly sunny, hot, and humid weather is expected for the rest of the weekend. There will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms once again on Sunday afternoon and evening.

The showers and storms will be a hit or miss. Temperatures will be in the lower 90s with high humidity, which will make it feel close to 100 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are expected Sunday night with lows in the 60s and 70s.

If you have any weather photos, videos, or news tips, email us at reportit@wwlp.com.