(WWLP) – A viewer photographed a cloudy sky near Chicopee’s Syrek Boat Ramp early Saturday morning after the storm Friday night. There were partly cloudy skies for the remainder of Saturday night.

Courtesy of Crystal Senter-Brown.

It will be sunny and cloudy on Sunday with high temperatures in the 80s to 84s. There will be light winds as well. Nevertheless, temperatures will drop between 60 and 64 degrees Sunday night as it will be partly cloudy, with patches of fog.

