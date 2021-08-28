Pioneer Valley faces its fourth heat wave of the year

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A heat wave in the Pioneer Valley is defined as three consecutive days of temperatures 90 degrees or higher.

This past week, temperatures were in the 90s for four days straight, meeting the criteria for a heat wave. This officially makes the fourth heat wave of 2021. Now on average, the Pioneer Valley usually sees 13 days of temperatures 90 degrees or higher and that record goes all the way back to 1924. This year there have been 20 90-degree days and we aren’t done yet.

There is a chance the area could see temperatures in the 90s during the month of September. This isn’t uncommon to happen.

Now the record for the most 90-degree days was set back in 2010, just 11 years ago. There were 33 days of 90 degrees weather, making 2010 one of the hottest summers in our area on record. High temperatures this time of year average around 80 degrees and as we head into the month of September, residents can expect high temperatures to go down.