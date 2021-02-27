Pioneer Valley Jewish Film Festival continues online

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Going virtual this year hasn’t stopped the Pioneer Valley Jewish film festival.

Festival director and Springfield Jewish Community Center Chief Operating Officer, Deb Krivoy told 22News that the numbers have been very positive despite the pandemic.

“We’re reaching more than sixteen hundred households across western Massachusetts and that translates to over 2,500 people enjoying the movies,” Kirvoy said. “The sheer interest on the part of the community to connect. They’re looking for ways to engage. It’s been a wonderful, wonderful surprise which is really really good.”

Krivoy said that there are still many great films that haven’t been shown yet. The festival runs through March 22. To register, click here.