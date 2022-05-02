PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In Pittsfield, week two of hydrant flushing operations gets underway Monday.

Flushing will take place Monday to Friday between 7:30 in the morning and three in the afternoon.

The City is flushing water mains this month to remove corrosive products from the lines to prevent wear.

Homes nearby the active flushing may see some loss of water pressure or discoloration.

Affected areas: