PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)–The City of Pittsfield has issued a snow emergency order and parking restrictions will begin on Friday morning.

Beginning at 7 a.m. Friday, March 3, through 7 a.m. Sunday, March 5 people should use off street parking. If it is not available, parking on the street is allowed for the following

alternate side parking regulations:

Between 7 a.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday: parking is allowed on the odd side of the street;

Between 7 a.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday: parking is allowed on the even side of the street; and

Residents in and around downtown Pittsfield are encouraged to use the McKay Street parking garage which will be open to the public free of charge starting Thursday night and continuing through the duration of the emergency.

All other existing and signed parking regulations remain active. Non-permitted vehicles are

prohibited from parking or standing in any open municipal parking lot between the hours of 12

a.m. and 7 a.m. Vehicles found in violation of any of the parking regulations will be towed at the owner’s expense.

The City also reminds residents that sidewalks and ramps abutting their property must be cleared of snow within 24-hours of the storm’s end, and are asked to clear snow from fire hydrants near their property.