PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pittsfield Fire Department were called to 91-93 Orchard Street, 10:00 p.m. Monday, for a structure fire with trapped children.

All on-duty firefighters were called to the incident after a second alarm was sounded. When firefighters arrived, heavy fire and smoke were venting from the front of the 2-1/2 story, wood-framed structure.

There was a coordinated effort by several fire companies to combat the fire, conduct aggressive searches, secure water supplies, and check for further fire spread.

According to Pittsfield Fire crew, the fire was brought under control within 90 minutes after all searches for occupants were conducted. The apartment complex at 91-93 Orchard consists of 3 units.

No civilians or firefighters were injured. Temporary accommodations are being provided by the Red Cross to the occupants.

Mostly one apartment was damaged by fire, smoke, and water. Smoke damage was also sustained by the other two apartments. There is a chance of salvaging the building.