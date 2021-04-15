Pittsfield library to hold computer recycling collection for Earth Day

FILE – In this Oct. 8, 2019, file photo a woman works at a computer in New York. The Biden administration is not planning to step up government surveillance of the U.S. internet even as state-backed foreign hackers and cybercriminals increasingly use it to evade detection, a senior administration official said Friday. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – The Berkshire Athenaeum, Pittsfield’s public library announced starting Tuesday, April 20, through Friday, April 30, it will hold a computer recycling collection. The collection event is held in observance of Earth Day on Thursday, April 22.

A designated drop-off bin can be found at The Berkshire Athenaeum’s Wendell Avenue entrance. Drop-offs can be made during regular library hours starting April 20. All interested in donating are reminded to remove all personal data from devices.

Accepted items include:

Monitors

Scanners

Computer mice

Printers

Keyboards

Laptop batteries

Ink and toner cartridges

Computers

Hard drives

Speakers

Cords, and cables

Television sets will not be accepted.

The event is part of the Dell-Reconnect residential recycling program. According to the Berkshire Athenaeum, since July 2018, over 73,000 pounds of computer equipment has been recycled thanks to the Dell-Reconnect partnership.

For more information about the recycling event visit the Berkshire Athenaeum website.