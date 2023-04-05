PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday, a Pittsfield man pleaded guilty on a District Attorney complaint.

Michael Rahilly, 36, of Pittsfield, was charged with the following:

OUI Drugs

Possession With Intent to Distribute

Class A; Possession of Large Capacity Device (firearm)

Possession of Class B

Possession of a Firearm in Felony

According to a news release sent to 22News, on November 17, 2022, Rahilly was located unconscious in his car in the intersection of Green River Road and New Ashford Road in Williamstown. He was awoken by Officer Shuan William who noted multiple indicators of opioid-related impairment. Officer William moved to the side of the vehicle and saw a handgun protruding from underneath the driver seat. Rahilly was taken into arrest. Officer William recovered a firearm (15-round, Glock .40), drug paraphernalia, un-prescribed suboxone, and 250 bags of heroin.

Honorable Judge Flannery sentenced Rahilly to 2.5 to 3 years in prison on illegal possession of a firearm and a large capacity feeding device. He will also be on probation for 2 additional years on and after on 3 drug charges and OUI drugs under conditions that he step down to a residential substance abuse treatment program when released then to counseling. This also requires him to be drug and alcohol free with screens and possesses no weapons during probation.

A complaint by the District Attorney was held because the defense attorney, Defendant and Commonwealth agreed the case could be expeditiously addressed.