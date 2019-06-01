Pittsfield man with dementia has been found

PITTSFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – UPDATE: The Pittsfield Police Department said the 66-year-old man with dementia has been located. Pittsfield Police Sgt. DeSantis told 22News 66-year-old Carl Dawson Sr. was found in Brattleboro, Vermont Saturday.

Sgt. Desantis said Dawson is unharmed.

Dawson was reported missing Friday around 9 p.m. Police said he suffers from dementia, along with high blood pressure and diabetes.

Before police found Dawson they said he was last seen at his home in Pittsfield wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweat pants and a purple Pittsfield Elks jacket.

