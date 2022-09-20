PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After the Pittsfield Police Department Detective Bureau retrieved information about a juvenile in possession of a firearm, an investigation was made and an arrest warrant was given.

Upon investigation, a 17-year-old man was arrested for possession of a loaded handgun, and a large amount of cocaine and cash.

The juvenile is being charged with the following offenses:

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Possession of Ammunition without an FID card

Trafficking in cocaine

Possessing a firearm in the commission of a felony

Violation of probation

The juvenile was arraigned Monday inside the Pittsfield Juvenile Court. Those who may have information about this incident are asked to contact Officer Virgilio at 413-448-9700 ext. 607, or text PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).

In the last six months, this marks the sixth arrest of a juvenile whose criminal charges involved a firearm.