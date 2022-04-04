PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pittsifled Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting incident that happened at around 4:22 p.m. Monday.

According to a news release sent to 22News by the Pittsfield Police Department, at approximately 4:22 pm Pittsfield Police were called to an area near the intersection of King Street and Von Nida Avenue for a ShotSpotter activation. Officers found evidence of shell casings.

Investigating officers learned that two gunshot victims drove themselves to Berkshire Medical Center following this incident. Officers who responded to Berkshire Medical Center spoke with a woman who had sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The second victim, a man was taken into surgery for what are considered life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police learned that a known suspect fired several rounds at the victims, which resulted in injuries to both victims. The investigation by Pittsfield Police has led to the arrest of an adult male, 27-year-old Laquan Johnson of Pittsfield. Johnson will be taken to the Pittsfield District Court in the morning for arraignment.

Pittsfield Police Department asks anyone who wishes to provide information about this incident to contact Detective Civello at 413-448-448-9700 extension 522. Information can also be provided anonymously via the Detective Bureau Tip Line at 413-448-9706, or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).