Pittsfield Police investigating deadly pedestrian-involved accident

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — A man was struck and killed when a semi-truck made a left-hand turn in Pittsfield Monday evening.

Pittsfield Police Sgt. Marc Maddalena told 22News that officers were called to 550 Cheshire Road around 7:15 p.m. for a report of a car accident.

Sgt. Maddalena said a 34-year-old man from Lee struck a 74-year-old man while he was turning left from Cheshire Road to enter into the parking lot of Unistress Corporation.

Police have not yet released the name of the victim. They also have not said whether the driver will face any charges.

Pittsfield Police are trying to determine what led up to the accident.