1  of  2
Breaking News
US coronavirus deaths double in two days, surpasses 2,000 DPH: 4,257 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, 44 deaths
Closings and Delays
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Pittsfield police investigating Fenn Street foot shooting

News

by: Johan Sheridan

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Credit: NEWS10

PITTSFIELD, Ma. (NEWS10) — At around 10:40 p.m. on Friday, law enforcement arrived at the 300 block of Fenn Street in Pittsfield, responding to several reports of shots fired.

Once on the scene, officers say they found several spent bullet casings and bullet holes in a nearby residence and parked car.

At the same time, Berkshire Medical Center notified law enforcement of a gunshot victim in its emergency room. Investigating there, police interviewed a 33-year-old Pittsfield resident with a gunshot wound to the foot.

If you know anything about Friday night’s gun violence, contact Pittsfield Detective Lieutenant Michael Maddalena at (413) 448-9705 ext574.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories