PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pittsfield Police Department is investigating a two-car crash on East Street at Lyman Street Friday night.

According to a social media post by the Pittsfield Police Department, there were reported to be minor injuries and the road is blocked. Pittsfield police are asking those who are traveling in the area to avoid the area.

No further information has been given as of this time and no time was given on when the street would re-open.