Pittsfield Police seeking information about pedestrian accident on North St.

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pittsfield Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed a pedestrian accident in the North Street area early Thursday evening to come forward with information.

Pittsfield Police Lieutenant Jeffrey Bradford told 22News the pedestrian accident happened near 150 North Street during the 3rd Thursday Street Festival around 5:07 p.m.

Lt. Bradford said the vehicle involved in the crash was a 2015 Ford F-350 pickup, which was being operated by a juvenile. The Ford truck, which is registered to Northeast Old Fashion Soda Company, was rolling forward when it struck 57-year-old Neil Atlas of Lenox.

Officers in the area of the festival immediately came to assist until emergency services arrived. Atlas was extricated from under the truck by members of the Pittsfield Fire Department, Lt. Bradford said.

Atlas was taken to Berkshire Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the pedestrian accident is asked to call the Pittsfield Police Department’s Accident Investigation Unit at 413-448-9700, ext. 579.

