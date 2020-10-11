Pittsfield restaurants plan ‘Trick or Eat’ weekend

News

by: NEWS10

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Credit: NEWS10

PITTSFIELD, MA, (NEWS10) – Restaurants in Pittsfield are offering diners a chance to score some extra treats over Halloween weekend. Those taking part can arrive at one of 15 restaurants in the city, between October 30 and November 1, and receive a handful of treats with the purchase of an eat in or take out meal.

The restaurants participating in “Trick or Eat” are: 

  • Berkshire General Store 
  • District Kitchen & Bar 
  • Dottie’s Coffee Lounge 
  • Eat on North 
  • Flavours of Malaysia 
  • Hot Harry’s 
  • Marketplace Café 
  • Methuselah Bar & Lounge 
  • Mission Bar + Tapas 
  • Panchos Mexican Restaurant 
  • Patrick’s Pub 
  • That’s a Wrap Café 
  • Thrive Diner 
  • Tito’s Mexican Grill 

This event is sponsored by Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. with candy sponsors: Big Y, Lee Bank, Market 32, and the Marketplace Café. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today