Pittsfield restaurants plan ‘Trick or Eat’ weekend

PITTSFIELD, MA, (NEWS10) – Restaurants in Pittsfield are offering diners a chance to score some extra treats over Halloween weekend. Those taking part can arrive at one of 15 restaurants in the city, between October 30 and November 1, and receive a handful of treats with the purchase of an eat in or take out meal.

The restaurants participating in “Trick or Eat” are:

Berkshire General Store

District Kitchen & Bar

Dottie’s Coffee Lounge

Eat on North

Flavours of Malaysia

Hot Harry’s

Marketplace Café

Methuselah Bar & Lounge

Mission Bar + Tapas

Panchos Mexican Restaurant

Patrick’s Pub

That’s a Wrap Café

Thrive Diner

Tito’s Mexican Grill

This event is sponsored by Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. with candy sponsors: Big Y, Lee Bank, Market 32, and the Marketplace Café.