Pittsfield restaurants plan ‘Trick or Eat’ weekend

PITTSFIELD, MA, (NEWS10) – Restaurants in Pittsfield are offering diners a chance to score some extra treats over Halloween weekend. Those taking part can arrive at one of 15 restaurants in the city, between October 30 and November 1, and receive a handful of treats with the purchase of an eat in or take out meal.
The restaurants participating in “Trick or Eat” are:
- Berkshire General Store
- District Kitchen & Bar
- Dottie’s Coffee Lounge
- Eat on North
- Flavours of Malaysia
- Hot Harry’s
- Marketplace Café
- Methuselah Bar & Lounge
- Mission Bar + Tapas
- Panchos Mexican Restaurant
- Patrick’s Pub
- That’s a Wrap Café
- Thrive Diner
- Tito’s Mexican Grill
This event is sponsored by Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. with candy sponsors: Big Y, Lee Bank, Market 32, and the Marketplace Café.